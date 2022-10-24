Haas protests outcome of US Grand Prix

The result of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix remains provisional as Haas lodged a protest against two of its rivals.

Haas has submitted a protest against Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez for ‘Technical Infringements’.

It’s been confirmed to Speedcafe.com that the protests relate to damage the duo sustained and continued with on track without receiving the black and orange ‘meatball’ flag.

Perez, who would take the chequered flag in fourth position, picked up front wing damage in an opening lap clash which saw the right-side end plate loose on his car.

It finally broke free down the back straight in the early stages.

On multiple occasions this season, Haas’ Kevin Magnussen has sustained similar damage and received the meatball flag, mandating a pit stop to repair the damage.

No such flag was shown to Perez.

The protest against Alonso is understood to relate to his right-side mirror, which broke free from the car in the latter stages.

Alonso picked up the damage following contact with Lance Stroll which drew the second Safety Car mid-race.

That loosened the mirror before it finally broke free on the back straight.

In response, Haas has protested the duo with Stewards summoning the team to a hearing to establish the protest’s admissibility.

UPDATE: Representatives from Alpine and Red Bull have been summoned to the Stewards after it was deemed Haas’ protest was admissible.