Going for Gold: Aaron Cameron’s Motorsport Games diary, Part 2

Leading Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series driver Aaron Cameron is going for gold at the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games where he will race against some of the world’s best as part of the TCR competition.

Exclusive to Speedcafe.com, Cameron is providing a regular diary for our readers, covering his experiences leading up to and during the FIA Motorsport Games, providing a snapshot into a very unique event.

Well, it’s just a few days before the FIA Motorsport Games commence at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France, and I feel refreshed, focused, and ready to give it my best.

It’s been nice to relax by travelling around Paris, Florence, and Venice, which is quite different to my full-time concreting job back home, mixed in with my racing, of course.

As you may have seen in my first ‘Going for Gold’ diary, as soon as I landed in Paris, I went and did a few motorsport things.

But since then, I’ve had some days off with my family. We went to Italy to see the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the beautiful town of Florence with all of its statues and travelled via gondola in Venice (this was much slower than I’m used to).

Despite hitting all the touristy hot spots, I haven’t quite been able to completely switch off from motorsport. A lot of the drivers I’m racing against have all been to Paul Ricard before so I need to be able to hit the ground running from the opening practice session. There is some great onboard vision I have from Teddy [Clairet] and also Tom Coronel, who seems to be especially good at this circuit.

There are also little things to sort out before the race like for instance the 15kg worth of Team Australia stickers to go on the Peugeot before the Games. WrapStudio in Melbourne printed it up before I left and now some Frenchmen are completing the job of applying it, featuring all my great supporters who are helping me ‘Make it SUPER!’

As I write this, I’m in Rome, but soon I’m off to Le Castellet, Var, near Marseille, where the Paul Ricard Circuit is located. We have the opening ceremony on Wednesday night, and that should be a fun experience. I’ve watched plenty of opening ceremonies for the Olympic Games, and I’ve always dreamed of being a part of it (unfortunately, I’m not quite as fast on the running track or pool as I am in a race car!).

I’ll touch base with you all soon. Arrivederci!