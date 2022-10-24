> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Jones’ BJR livery for Gold Coast

Monday 24th October, 2022 - 7:57pm

Brad Jones Racing will welcome Pertamina Lubricants Fastron Synthetic as the naming rights sponsor for the #96 ZB Commodore of Macauley Jones at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

bjrcar
KJF_8962
KJF_8970
KJF_8975
KJF_8979
KJF_8981
KJF_9025
KJF_9029

