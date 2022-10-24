Former Adelaide 500 GM appointed The Bend CEO

The Bend Motorsport Park has appointed Alistair MacDonald as its Chief Executive Officer.

He comes to the The Bend with over two decades’ worth of experience in senior roles in both motorsport and sport in general.

MacDonald’s resume includes a stint as General Manager of the Adelaide 500, Tournament Director of both the Sydney International and Adelaide International tennis events, and CEO of multiple sporting organisations.

His new role will include sister venue Mallala Motorsport Park, which is also located in South Australia.

Sam Shahin, who owns those circuits, said, “The Bend Motorsport Park is moving into the next phase of the venue’s growth as a top tier Australian destination for both corporate and private clients; Alistair is eminently qualified to take on the role of leading the venue’s continued growth and development.

“It is with great pleasure that I warmly welcome Alistair to the organisation, and I look forward to working with him.”

MacDonald himself said, “It is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to work with Dr Sam Shahin and the team at The Bend Motorsport Park.

“I am in awe of the vision, investment, and execution to date at this world class facility.

“I am looking forward to inviting more and more local, interstate and international visitors to a venue that all South Australian can be proud of.”

The Bend is Australia’s newest permanent race track, having opened in early-2018 on the old Mitsubishi proving ground around 100km southeast of Adelaide.

It has just hosted a round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, after seeing Repco Supercars Championship action in late-July.

Once again, The Bend will host the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul season finale, in late-November, when Jack Miller will make a cameo appearance.