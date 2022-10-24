> News > Formula 1

Final Starting Grid: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 24th October, 2022 - 3:44am

Check out the final starting grid for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas, including all penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
5 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
8 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
12 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
14 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
16 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri

Penalties

  • Sergio Perez, new internal combustion engine – 5 places
  • Guanyu Zhou, new internal combustion engine – 5 places
  • Fernando Alonso, new internal combustion engine – 5 places
  • Charles Leclerc, new internal combustion engine and turbocharger – 10 places
  • Yuki Tsunoda, new gearbox – 5 places
  • Esteban Ocon, car modified under parc ferme and new power unit elements – pit lane start

