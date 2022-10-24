Final Starting Grid: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
Check out the final starting grid for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas, including all penalties.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|16
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|17
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
Penalties
- Sergio Perez, new internal combustion engine – 5 places
- Guanyu Zhou, new internal combustion engine – 5 places
- Fernando Alonso, new internal combustion engine – 5 places
- Charles Leclerc, new internal combustion engine and turbocharger – 10 places
- Yuki Tsunoda, new gearbox – 5 places
- Esteban Ocon, car modified under parc ferme and new power unit elements – pit lane start
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]