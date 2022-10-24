Erebus’ first Gen3 chassis arrives at workshop

Erebus Motorsport’s first Gen3 Supercar chassis has arrived in nearly complete form at its Melbourne workshop.

The chassis, dubbed EM05, features the rear clip and centre section, though remains incomplete with the front clip absent.

Supercars’ first-ever control front-end went though a late redesign process in July, delaying its rollout to chassis makers and teams.

EM05 was assembled by Erebus’ Mount Gambier-based fabricator last month before being painted.

It was collected from Max Medhurst Crash Repairs by Erebus CEO Barry Ryan himself on Friday.

“We have gone to great lengths to ensure our chassis is as perfect as it can be via the strict Gen3 rules,” Ryan said.

“Our fabricator James White led the purchase and design of a brand new Gen3-specific jig system over 18 months ago and the quality of the end result is something we are all very proud of.

“Our chassis build process is world standard, all our chassis and clips made or repaired on our jig will be extremely repeatable and one hundred percent accurate.”

Ryan stated the team is targeting its first Gen3 test day in December, having begun the assembly of parts around the chassis.

Erebus, which will run Chevrolet Camaros next year, is also due to collect their first exterior panels on the Gold Coast this weekend.

“We want to get the car assembled as quickly as we can, though there’s still a lot of parts still to be finalised and then ordered.

“The plan is to have at least one car ready to test mid-December along with all other Victorian teams.”

As reported by Speedcafe.com, Supercars remains set on having all teams test Gen3 cars for the first time in December ahead of the formula’s introduction next year.

Gen3 will make its racing debut at the Newcastle 500 from March 10-12.