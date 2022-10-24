Dejected Ricciardo felt ‘helpless’ after disappointing United States Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo admits that he felt “helpless” after finishing 16th in the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

While team-mate Lando Norris got home in sixth position, Ricciardo struggled again in what was his fourth-last grand prix before leaving McLaren at season’s end.

The Australian was a dejected figure post-race at the Circuit of The Americas as he reflected on an underwhelming afternoon, and period with McLaren in general.

“Last year was a struggle but now I look back at last year, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s actually pretty good compared to this one,’” he said.

“I’m choosing to laugh because I don’t really want to cry.

“I’m still going to do what I can [in] the last three but I’m at a point now where I’m not going to hope or think or expect that it’s going to be an amazing last three races.

“I’ll do what I can but days like today kind of leave you feeling a bit helpless.”

Ricciardo explained that he knew his fate early on, and even compared the experience unfavourably to the times he was thoroughly outdone by Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing.

“It’s one of those ones where, like, it’s happened all too often this year where, early in the race, I know,” he remarked.

“Honestly, Lap 8, Lap 10, I know how the rest of the day is going to go.

“You can just feel that… You can also see what the other cars around can do, and simply what I’m not able to.

“If I knew, then the year would have would have been going better, but it’s, again, not three, four tenths…

“Even three, four tenths is massive. I remember when I was with Max; three, four tenths and I’ll be throwing things around in my room.

“But I’m seconds off nearly. It feels it feels so far off that. It’s bizarre.”

Despite those rather downbeat comments, McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl said he had not noticed a change in Ricciardo’s attitude when that question was put to him by Speedcafe.com.

“To be honest, not at all,” said Seidl.

“Of course, Daniel is very disappointed after qualifying like yesterday [17th] or after a race like today, which is obviously painful for him or everyone in the team.

“But I have to say, in terms of the approach to the race weekends, from his side but also from everyone working on his car, there is no change of attitude.

“We are committed, including Daniel, to make sure we still try to extract everything we can from these race weekends, to get back into scoring points and finish together on a high.”

As for what the issue is, Ricciardo noted, “I know, in terms of what I can’t do, I mean, it’s simply grip.

“But also, I think it shows in the inconsistency.

“I’ll do a green lap, so a personal best, but then the next lap is three or four tenths slower.

“I can’t just hold… even my best lap is not competitive but even that I can’t hold.

“It’s very, very far off.”

Ricciardo is currently 12th in the drivers’ championship, five positions behind Norris.