The Bend Wrap: Campbell and Callaghan share APC victories

Australian Production Car Series

Dean Campbell and Nathan Callaghan shared the spoils in the final two races for the Australian Production Car Series brought to you by Liqui Moly.

Due to inclement weather, Race 3 became a 30-minute encounter, starting under Safety Car with no compulsory pit stop required.

The field circulated for around 12 minutes before being shown the green flag, with Aaren Russell controlling the race for the opening stanza.

Chris Lillis in the more weather-suited HSV passed Russell for the lead with 11 minutes remaining, going on to secure a commanding lead.

However, Lillis soon came unstuck when the engine cut out in his entry at the worst possible time, seeing him drop down to fourth in the order, handing the lead to Dean Campbell, who had earlier passed the #58 BMW M3 for second on the road.

Campbell led the field to the chequered flag, ahead of Class C competitor Jake Camilleri who finished second in his Mazda 3 MPS, with Class X winner Russell in third.

Class A2 winner Lillis was fourth, with Darren Forrest fifth in his Class A2 HSV VF R8.

Grant Sherrin, Chris Gunther, Allan Jarvis, Chris Holdt, and Amar Sharma rounded out the finishers.

Callaghan picked up the win in Race 2 in his HSV Clubsport, finishing ahead of Class C victor Camilleri, with Russell rounding out the podium.

Class A1 winner Jimmy Vernon finished fourth in his Mitsubishi Evo X, with Class A2 competitor Paul Razum, who had led the majority of the race before completing his compulsory pit stop, coming home in fifth in his HSV VF R8.

Iain Sherrin, Chris Gunther/Mitchell Randall, Amar Sharma/Daniel Natoli, and Chris Holdt completed the running order.

The 60-minute encounter started under Safety Car with Vernon at the helm of the #50 which Campbell had taken to victory the race prior.

The Green flag was waved after 11 minutes, with Camilleri taking the lead from Vernon, who later reported he was struggling with confidence and grip in his tyres.

He was quickly passed by Russell before battling with Callaghan for second with Callaghan making the pass stick and going on to extend a lead by the end of the first lap.

Paul Razum spun with 18 minutes elapsed while chasing down Vernon, however he was able to recover and rejoin without losing position.

When the compulsory pit stop window opened, Razum would remain out until 20 minutes remaining, controlling the race lead until he rejoined the proceedings in fourth behind Callaghan, Camilleri, and Russell.

In an attempt to secure victory, Camilleri pushed the envelope while chasing down Callaghan, and went off on the run down to Turn 6 on Lap 18.

Round 5 of the Australian Production Car Series will take place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 11-13.

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series

The final race of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series was declared a non-event following torrential rain.

Race 3 commenced behind the Safety Car, however due to the increasingly poor conditions was ultimately red-flagged and not resumed.

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Race Director David Stuart said with the fixture declared a non-event, no points were awarded.

“Given the weather and the track conditions, the decision was made to start the race under the Safety car,” Stuart said.

“During the formation lap, a car stopped on track which required recovering and resulted in an additional formation lap.

“Once the race got to a position to be able to start, it was clear that due to the amount of standing water and resultant spray, that the race could not continue and was suspended, and subsequently not restarted.”

Round 5 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series will take place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 11-13.

GT World Challenge Australia

Race 2 of GTWC Australia was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Despite running in dry conditions yesterday, a weather front came across the South Australian circuit overnight, leading to heavy rain throughout the day and forcing the cancellation of the second race of the weekend.

It left the Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Broc Feeney the sole race winner of the weekend after a thrilling late race dice with Fraser Ross, partnered by Liam Talbot.

Triple Eight Race Engineering team-mates Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Jamie Whincup were third.

Class honours went to Am Class winner Ross Poulakis in his Mercedes-AMG GT3, Sergio Pires and Marcel Zalloua in GT Trophy, as well as Mark Griffith and Nash Morris GT4.

The next round of GTWC Australia will take place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 11-13.