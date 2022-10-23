Steiner has no answer to Ricciardo’s Haas disinterest

Guenther Steiner doesn’t know why Daniel Ricciardo isn’t interested in racing for Haas in Formula 1 next season.

Ricciardo will be absent from the grid in 2023 after agreeing to terminate his contract with McLaren a year early.

The Australian has said he’s now looking long-term when it comes to a potential return, which will likely see him move into a Reserve Driver role next season.

That’s despite an opportunity to remain in a race drive with Haas.

Steiner has said that he’s open to discussing the future with Ricciardo should he be interested, though has left it up to the eight-time grand prix winner to initiate discussions.

Kevin Magnussen has a deal with Haas for 2023 while Mick Schumacher is out of contract, and is expected to lose the drive. Nick Hulkenberg is widely expected to replace him.

Ricciardo would be the prime candidate for the drive had he not eliminated himself from contention.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old reaffirmed his intention to not be on the grid next season when asked about the Haas link.

“I was aware like that there’s the seat at Haas potentially available, a seat at Williams potentially available,” he explained.

“So it’s nothing new to me, I guess.

“With my team, we’re trying to put together a plan, obviously a plan that I believe in, that’s going to set me up for success.”

Williams team boss Jost Capito has since confirmed his team’s intention to field Logan Sargeant next season, should the American secure the requisite points towards his Superlicence.

That leaves only Haas with an unconfirmed driver pairing for next season.

“You need to ask Daniel that one, not me, why he doesn’t want to race, or not for Haas,” Steiner responded when asked by Speedcafe.com about the insinuation Ricciardo doesn’t want to race for Haas.

“I don’t know if there’s something against us or just he decides to do something different for a year; I cannot guess what he wants to do, you know?

“So, I mean, I have no idea what to answer you.”