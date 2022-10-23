Sargent to join McElrea Racing in US

Thomas Sargent will drive for McElrea Racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series in 2023.

Sargent will lead the Andy McElrea-led organisation’s multi-car effort in the American competition.

The 20-year-old has already enjoyed national success in his burgeoning racing career, claiming the 2021 Australian Formula Ford Championship, as well as the 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour alongside Cameron Hill.

Sargent currently leads the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series, and will be aiming to secure the title in the final two rounds.

Hailing from the country town of Young in New South Wales, he will move to Mooresville, North Carolina to be near the team’s newly-established base next year.

“It’s super exciting, going overseas is something I’ve always wanted to do, so to have this opportunity with McElrea Racing is fantastic,” Sargent said.

“I was planning to follow the route to Europe, but then I had a conversation with (Jaxon’s father) John Evans who put me on to Andy, who said this was something he was planning to do.

“We went over there, checked it out and it looked like the way to go. I’m looking forward to going over there.

“(Porsche Michelin Sprint challenge) has been very valuable.

“It’s been great to get some laps in the car, get some racing and some racing experience.”

McElrea was drew to Sargent by his success in national competition.

“He’s a Formula Ford champion and I’m a huge Formula Ford fan so that was what attracted me in the first place,” the New Zealander said.

“He’s been a standout in Sprint Challenge this year, we wanted to start our team in the US with an Australian flavour and a race-winning driver and we have managed to get all that in one guy.

“We want to create a pathway to the US and IMSA racing from Australia and this is a fantastic way to launch that.

“We’re going to hit the track testing in January with Tom and his teammate so we’re looking forward to that.”

Sargent is the first driver to be confirmed for McElrea’s US squad, with further announcements to follow.