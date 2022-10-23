Roczen crowned World Supercross Champion

Ken Roczen is the 2022 FIM World Supercross champion after finishing second at the World Supercross Championship Australian Grand Prix.

The WSX Australian Grand Prix and Australian Supercross Championship were held over two days at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, with more than 50,000 fans attending the conclusion to the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship.

The inaugural season consisted of two events, with the British GP in Cardiff held earlier this month, while the Australian GP served as the finale.

Roczen was elated to end a title drought that stretched back to 2011.

“I would do it over and over again, I’ve had such an amazing experience,” the German rider enthused.

“It’s been a tough ride the last few years that’s why I did this, I don’t regret it.

“I’ve had so much fun here, I love coming to Australia and I can’t wait to come back again.

“Finally getting a title again, especially the first one for my team, is nothing short of amazing.”

In addition to Roczen, three world champions were crowned at the Melbourne event.

Shane McElrath was crowned SX2 world champion after winning the Australian Grand Prix from Max Anstie and Aaron Tanti.

The world championship is the first major title for McElrath.

“A win is a win, it’s never easy, these guys made it tough,” the American said.

“We had minimal prep time but Rick Ware Racing, we literally didn’t stop working.

“To come out on top, and to really get better every single time on the track, that’s really what we worked for.”

MotoConcepts won the Teams Championship, while Honda took out the Manufacturer’s Championship after strong performances from its riders in Cardiff and Melbourne.

The World Supercross Championship is set to consist of a full schedule of events in 2023.