Results: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 23rd October, 2022 - 10:04am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:35.297 1:35.590 1:34.356
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:35.795 1:35.246 1:34.421
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:35.864 1:35.294 1:34.448
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:36.163 1:35.864 1:34.645
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:36.148 1:35.732 1:34.947
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:36.195 1:35.692 1:34.988
7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:36.860 1:36.032 1:35.598
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:36.465 1:36.341 1:35.690
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:36.446 1:35.988 1:35.876
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:36.746 1:36.321 1:36.319
11 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:36.932 1:36.368
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:36.695 1:36.398
13 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:36.577 1:36.740
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:36.656 1:36.970
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:36.808 1:37.147
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:36.949
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:37.046
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:37.068
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:37.111
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:37.244

