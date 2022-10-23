Results: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Qualifying
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:35.297
|1:35.590
|1:34.356
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:35.795
|1:35.246
|1:34.421
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:35.864
|1:35.294
|1:34.448
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:36.163
|1:35.864
|1:34.645
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:36.148
|1:35.732
|1:34.947
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:36.195
|1:35.692
|1:34.988
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:36.860
|1:36.032
|1:35.598
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:36.465
|1:36.341
|1:35.690
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:36.446
|1:35.988
|1:35.876
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:36.746
|1:36.321
|1:36.319
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:36.932
|1:36.368
|
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:36.695
|1:36.398
|
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:36.577
|1:36.740
|
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:36.656
|1:36.970
|
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:36.808
|1:37.147
|
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:36.949
|
|
|17
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:37.046
|
|
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:37.068
|
|
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:37.111
|
|
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:37.244
|
|
