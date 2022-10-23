Results: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|21
|1:35.825
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|17
|1:36.145
|+0.320s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|24
|1:36.271
|+0.446s
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|19
|1:36.397
|+0.572s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|16
|1:36.401
|+0.576s
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|13
|1:36.928
|+1.103s
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|20
|1:37.064
|+1.239s
|8
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|18
|1:37.151
|+1.326s
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|19
|1:37.215
|+1.390s
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17
|1:37.290
|+1.465s
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|22
|1:37.310
|+1.485s
|12
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|18
|1:37.449
|+1.624s
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|17
|1:37.468
|+1.643s
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|20
|1:37.519
|+1.694s
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|15
|1:37.622
|+1.797s
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18
|1:37.888
|+2.063s
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|17
|1:37.904
|+2.079s
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|17
|1:38.028
|+2.203s
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|11
|1:38.132
|+2.307s
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|3
|1:39.735
|+3.910s
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]