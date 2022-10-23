> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 23rd October, 2022 - 7:22am

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 21 1:35.825
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 17 1:36.145 +0.320s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 24 1:36.271 +0.446s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 19 1:36.397 +0.572s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 16 1:36.401 +0.576s
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 13 1:36.928 +1.103s
7 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 20 1:37.064 +1.239s
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 18 1:37.151 +1.326s
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 19 1:37.215 +1.390s
10 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 17 1:37.290 +1.465s
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 22 1:37.310 +1.485s
12 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 18 1:37.449 +1.624s
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 17 1:37.468 +1.643s
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 1:37.519 +1.694s
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 15 1:37.622 +1.797s
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 1:37.888 +2.063s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 17 1:37.904 +2.079s
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 17 1:38.028 +2.203s
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 11 1:38.132 +2.307s
20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 3 1:39.735 +3.910s

