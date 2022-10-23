Rain leads to suspension of racing at The Bend

Rain has forced the suspension of racing at the Round 6 of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The racing was called off after officials red-flagged Race 3 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series.

Round 6 of the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australian Rally Championship, the Adelaide Hills Rally has also been postponed due to the inclement weather.

Officials are currently assessing the conditions on ground at the rally to determine if the afternoon’s stages will progress.

Wet weather has also wreaked havoc on motorsport-related events in Queensland.

The second day of action at the 2022 Australian Hillclimb Championship at Mount Cotton has been cancelled, while the livery reveal of James Golding’s PremiAir Racing entry ahead of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 has also been postponed due to inclement weather.

GT World Challenge Australia will commence Race 2 at 12:15 local time/12:45 AEDT.