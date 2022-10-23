Motorsport world pays tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz

The motorsport world has paid tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz, following his passing at the age of 78.

The Austrian co-founded the Red Bull energy drink empire and established the Formula 1 team of the same name.

He was a major player in motorsport as a former shareholder of the Sauber squad through the energy drink business before it bought out Jaguar Racing at the end of 2004 and turned it into Red Bull Racing.

*This post will be updated

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz. A man who loved our sport and challenges.

On behalf of everyone at Ferrari, we offer our condolences to his family and to our friends at @redbullracing and @AlphaTauriF1. Our thoughts are with them all. pic.twitter.com/WAJMnaD2c6 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 22, 2022

Williams Racing is very sad to learn of the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz. We are sending our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends and everyone at the Red Bull and Red Bull Racing family at this time. pic.twitter.com/PDuoTzbUIJ — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) October 22, 2022

Following the sad passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, our thoughts and condolences are with Dietrich’s family and friends, @RedBullRacing, @AlphaTauriF1 and the wider @RedBull family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/TPYvjkM87P — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 22, 2022

Our condolences go out to the entire Red Bull family and, of course, the friends and family of Dietrich Mateschitz following the sad news of his passing today. A great man whose impact on our sport cannot be overstated. Rest in peace. — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) October 22, 2022

We’re saddened to hear the passing of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz. We pass on our condolences to both the team and the Mateschitz family. https://t.co/v7adkGSXnf — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 22, 2022

Very sad to hear about the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz. A huge supporter and investor in the world of motorsport but always in a quiet and understated manner, away from the limelight. My condolences to the Mateschitz family and everyone at Red Bull. — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) October 22, 2022

Terribly sad news that Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz has passed away. My thoughts with his family, friends and all at Red Bull & Alpha Tauri. He loved sport, not just motorsport and he loved life — David Croft (@CroftyF1) October 22, 2022

A man who helped his community, the sport and a lot of drivers. Rest in peace, Dietrich Mateschitz. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/fQZIt9AjsF — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) October 22, 2022