Motorsport world pays tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 23rd October, 2022 - 10:40am

Dietrich Mateschitz. Picture: Formula 1 Twitter

The motorsport world has paid tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz, following his passing at the age of 78.

The Austrian co-founded the Red Bull energy drink empire and established the Formula 1 team of the same name.

He was a major player in motorsport as a former shareholder of the Sauber squad through the energy drink business before it bought out Jaguar Racing at the end of 2004 and turned it into Red Bull Racing.

