Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies

Dietrich Mateschitz, the Austrian who co-founded the Red Bull energy drink empire and established the Formula 1 team of the same name, has died at the age of 78.

Mateschitz was a major player in motorsport as a former shareholder of the Sauber squad through the energy drink business before it bought out Jaguar Racing at the end of 2004 and turned it into Red Bull Racing.

It would eventually become the benchmark of Formula 1 with a streak of four drivers’ and constructors’ championship titles from 2010 to 2013, and added a fifth of the former courtesy of Max Verstappen last year.

The Dutchman has also wrapped up this year’s title to move that tally to six, with the team this year set to claim its first constructors’ crown since 2013.

For most of Red Bull Racing’s existence, it has also had a sister team, known previously as Scuderia Toro Rosso (‘Red Bull Racing’ in the language of Italy, where it is based) and now as Scuderia AlphaTauri.

It was at Toro Rosso that the senior team’s future four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel, cut his teeth, claiming the first of its two race wins to date.

Over the years, the drinks company has developed a deep relationship with the sporting world, including MotoGP, rallying, and a raft of extreme sports.

Red Bull was a prominent sponsor of Sauber in the mid-1990s before its takeover of Jaguar.

It also has a long history in developing young drivers.

Its academy has produced the likes of Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Christian Klien, Jean-Eric Vergne, and a host of others and continues to support a raft of youngsters to this day.

Mateschitz leaves a lasting and profound legacy on Formula 1, and the sporting world more broadly.

CLICK HERE for Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner’s tribute