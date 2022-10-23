Golding livery reveal postponed

The livery reveal of James Golding’s PremiAir Racing entry ahead of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The covers were set to be taken off the #31 Subway PremiAir Racing Holden Commodore ZB at a beach party on the Surfers Paradise promenade today.

As part of the reveal, Golding was lined-up to perform a DJ set at the event.

However a low-pressure system that is bringing widespread falls to the Gold Coast forced PremiAir Racing to cancel the event.

“Unfortunately in the interests of everyone’s safety we have had to cancel the Subway Sunday Sesh and the livery unveil which was for today at Surfers Paradise,” the statement read.

“Stay tuned for updated details of when and how the covers will come off the new look #31 Subway PremiAir Racing Supercar.”

The livery reveal will be held at a later date.

The Gold Coast 500 is set to take place from October 28-30.