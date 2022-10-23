Further grid penalties ahead of US Grand Prix

Two more drivers will take grid penalties following Qualifying for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso are both set to drop down the order from where they finish Qualifying this afternoon.

It makes for a total of four drivers carrying penalties heading into the session with Guanyu Zhou and Sergio Perez also set to be demoted.

Leclerc ended Free Practice 3 second fastest to Max Verstappen, though 0.3s away from his Red Bull rival.

The Monegasque driver can hope to start from 11th at best after Ferrari opted to fit a new Internal Combustion Engine and Turbocharger into his car.

With a five-place penalty associated with each element, it makes for a combined drop of 10 spots from wherever he ends Qualifying.

Alpine, meanwhile, only fitted a new ICE into Alonso’s car, meaning the Spaniard will fall just five places.

“The internal combustion engine used by Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso is the sixth of the three new internal combustion engines allowed for the 2022 Championship season and this is not in conformity with Article 28.2 of the 2022 Formula One Sporting Regulations,” noted FIA Formula 1 Technical Delegate, Jo Bauer in his report to the Stewards.

It is the same referral received by Alonso, as well as both Zhou and Perez on Friday.

“The turbocharger used by Charles Leclerc is the sixth of the three new turbochargers allowed for the 2022 Championship season and this is not in conformity with Article 28.2 of the 2022 Formula One Sporting Regulations,” Bauer also noted.

Leclerc’s drop was expected heading into the weekend.

Qualifying for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix begins at 17:00 local time (23:00 BST/09:00 AEDT).

Full penalties to date: