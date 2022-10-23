Circuit of The Americas creates ‘Vettel Grove’

The Circuit of the Americas has pledged to plant 296 trees in celebration of Sebastian Vettel.

The German is being recognised by the venue for his contributions to both the sport and the environment.

The number of trees equals the number of Formula 1 events the four-time champion will have participated in since his race debut at the 2007 US Grand Prix.

An area of the Circuit of The Americas campus will become known as ‘Vettel Grove’, with the first 20 trees to be planted there.

The four-time world champion was present at the celebrations that were held in honour of his last race in America on Thursday of the Grand Prix weekend.

Vettel was given a ‘golden shovel’ to plant the final tree during the sapling distribution ceremony, with CoTA Founder and Chairman Bobby Epstein also present.

A bronze monument is also planned to be erected at the site at a later date.

The remaining trees, which Vettel decided to pledge with partner TreeFolks, an Austin-based nonprofit, will be planted for floodplain restoration in a park near the circuit.

In July, Vettel, who has become a strong climate activist in his time at Aston Martin, announced he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of this season.

He ended Free Practice 1 at the United States Grand Prix 10th fastest, and 19th in Free Practice 2 – a session dedicated to Pirelli tyre testing.