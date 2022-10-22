TCR Australia to feature in global series

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will feature in a global round of the new 2023 TCR World Tour Series.

A merger of TCR racing globally under the WSC Group, the TCR World Tour Series succeeds the independently-operated World Touring Car Cup (WTCR).

Australia will feature at least once as part of a nine-race calendar, with manufacturers and racing teams from across the globe set to compete with TCR Australia.

While a date or venue for the Australian fixture has yet to be announced, it is expected to take place late in the year.

Speedcafe.com understands that the global round could take place at next year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, which features as part of the 2023 SpeedSeries programme of events.

In addition to the potential Mount Panorama outing in 2023, it has been suggested that a second global TCR round could take place in Australia next year.

WSC Group President Marcello Lotti made the announcement, ahead of his scheduled appearance at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International in November.

“WSC can confirm that the global calendar for TCR World Tour will be released shortly and that Australia will form a key part of that calendar,” the TCR Series founder said.

“The TCR World Tour will race in Australia which will see the manufacturer customer racing TCR World Tour teams race in Australia with the TCR Australia teams and series.

“Australia has consistently been one of the most exciting and professional TCR series and we are delighted to acknowledge this by bringing the benefit of a global audience and the TCR World Tour to Australia.”

Chief Operating Officer at the Australian Racing Group Liam Curkpatrick welcomed Australia’s inclusion on the calendar.

“This is a very major achievement for Australia to feature as part of the new TCR World Tour Series, it’s a significant commitment by WSC and the teams to come here and compete at our venue(s) and is a great opportunity for our own drivers to showcase their talent to a global audience and potentially create new opportunities as a result,”Curkpatrick said.

“This is testament to our teams and drivers who have made the opening few seasons of competition down under one of the most regarded TCR series in the world.”

After the final race of the regular season, a TCR World Final will be held where the top 15 drivers in the World Tour will qualify.

The next best-ranked drivers in the TCR World Rankings will be eligible to take part in a four-day ‘World Final.’

A venue for the world final has yet to be confirmed.

The TCR Australia Series finale will take place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 11-13.