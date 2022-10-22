Sargeant pleased with ‘very different’ F1 experience

Logan Sargeant’s maiden experience of contemporary Formula 1 machinery was “very different” to what the American expected.

The Formula 2 race winner took part in Free Practice 1 at the United States Grand Prix in place of Nicholas Latifi for Williams.

It was the team’s second rookie driver session after fielding Nyck de Vries at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

“I think the main goal coming into today was just to learn as much as possible,” Sargeant said.

“I feel like I did pick up on a lot. Very different to what I honestly expected, but in a good way.

“A lot of potential to still pick up on and improve on but I think it was a good start, and I’m happy with how it went.”

Sargeant ended Free Practice 1 at the Circuit of The Americas with the second slowest time of the session, 3.468s off the outright pace set by Carlos Sainz, but just 1.9s away from Alex Albon in the other Williams.

That compared favourably with his FP1 rookie peers, who were all approximately two seconds slower than their respective team-mates.

Sargeant’s appearance in the session is viewed as something of an audition for the drive in 2023.

Williams is one of two teams yet to confirm a second driver for next season, with the American youngster the front-runner to land the role.

However, that is dependent on the 21-year-old finishing in the top five of the Formula 2 Championship. He currently sits third with one weekend of racing remaining.

“I need to have a good Abu Dhabi to secure my Superlicence,” he admitted.

“That’s the main focus at the moment, to go out there and have a good round, solidify myself in the top three in the championship.”

Sargeant has 135 points to his name, heading a trio of drivers on 126 that includes Jack Doohan, Jehan Daruvala, and Enzo Fittipaldi.

Liam Lawson is only three points further back, with others also close behind the New Zealander.

The final round of the Formula 2 season coincides with the final round of the Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi on November 18-20.