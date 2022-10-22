Results: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|37
|1:36.810
|
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|37
|1:37.525
|+0.715s
|3
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|40
|1:37.627
|+0.817s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|26
|1:38.232
|+1.422s
|5
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|26
|1:39.507
|+2.697s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|26
|1:39.547
|+2.737s
|7
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|26
|1:39.575
|+2.765s
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|26
|1:39.698
|+2.888s
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:39.840
|+3.030s
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|26
|1:39.852
|+3.042s
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|24
|1:40.084
|+3.274s
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:40.178
|+3.368s
|13
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|26
|1:40.562
|+3.752s
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|26
|1:40.664
|+3.854s
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|26
|1:40.806
|+3.996s
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|26
|1:41.310
|+4.500s
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|26
|1:41.334
|+4.524s
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|26
|1:41.853
|+5.043s
|19
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|26
|1:41.857
|+5.047s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|26
|1:42.317
|+5.507s
