Results: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 22nd October, 2022 - 10:40am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 37 1:36.810
2 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 37 1:37.525 +0.715s
3 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 40 1:37.627 +0.817s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 26 1:38.232 +1.422s
5 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 26 1:39.507 +2.697s
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 26 1:39.547 +2.737s
7 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 26 1:39.575 +2.765s
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 26 1:39.698 +2.888s
9 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:39.840 +3.030s
10 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 26 1:39.852 +3.042s
11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 24 1:40.084 +3.274s
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:40.178 +3.368s
13 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 26 1:40.562 +3.752s
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 26 1:40.664 +3.854s
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 26 1:40.806 +3.996s
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 26 1:41.310 +4.500s
17 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 26 1:41.334 +4.524s
18 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 26 1:41.853 +5.043s
19 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 26 1:41.857 +5.047s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 26 1:42.317 +5.507s

