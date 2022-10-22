> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 22nd October, 2022 - 7:16am

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 18 1:36.857
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 14 1:37.081 +0.224s
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 19 1:37.332 +0.475s
4 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:37.460 +0.603s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 18 1:37.515 +0.658s
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 24 1:37.713 +0.856s
7 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 22 1:37.802 +0.945s
8 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 1:37.810 +0.953s
9 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 22 1:37.856 +0.999s
10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 24 1:38.041 +1.184s
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 23 1:38.102 +1.245s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 20 1:38.276 +1.419s
13 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 20 1:38.422 +1.565s
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 22 1:38.898 +2.041s
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 20 1:38.922 +2.065s
16 39 Robert Shwartzman Scuderia Ferrari 20 1:38.951 +2.094s
17 28 Alex Palou McLaren F1 Team 21 1:39.911 +3.054s
18 98 Theo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:40.175 +3.318s
19 45 Nyck de Vries Williams Racing 22 1:40.325 +3.468s
20 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas F1 Team 4 1:43.063 +6.206s

