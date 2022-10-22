Results: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|18
|1:36.857
|
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|14
|1:37.081
|+0.224s
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|19
|1:37.332
|+0.475s
|4
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|23
|1:37.460
|+0.603s
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|18
|1:37.515
|+0.658s
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|24
|1:37.713
|+0.856s
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|22
|1:37.802
|+0.945s
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|1:37.810
|+0.953s
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|22
|1:37.856
|+0.999s
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|24
|1:38.041
|+1.184s
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|23
|1:38.102
|+1.245s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|20
|1:38.276
|+1.419s
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|20
|1:38.422
|+1.565s
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|22
|1:38.898
|+2.041s
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|20
|1:38.922
|+2.065s
|16
|39
|Robert Shwartzman
|Scuderia Ferrari
|20
|1:38.951
|+2.094s
|17
|28
|Alex Palou
|McLaren F1 Team
|21
|1:39.911
|+3.054s
|18
|98
|Theo Pourchaire
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|19
|1:40.175
|+3.318s
|19
|45
|Nyck de Vries
|Williams Racing
|22
|1:40.325
|+3.468s
|20
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas F1 Team
|4
|1:43.063
|+6.206s
