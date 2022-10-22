FIA releases report into Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

The FIA has published a report into the circumstances surrounding a number of incidents during the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Held in wet conditions, the race was stopped early after Carlos Sainz crashed heavily on the opening lap.

That led to a recovery vehicle entering the circuit before the red flag was shown, drawing heavy criticism from drivers and observers.

Chief among them was Pierre Gasly, who was penalised for driving too quickly under the red flag which soon followed.

Following the race, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association wrote to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressing their concerns.

The review itself began shortly after the Lap 2 stoppage, with a nine-page document detailing the event including 11 proposed measures to address the matter.

Following the establishment of facts in the report, a list of findings and observations is then made (see below).

Among them is a message to teams that a recovery vehicle is on track, and will be introduced from this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

It’s also been proposed that the visibility of recovery vehicles be improved with the addition of “extra powerful lights”, with an implementation timeline of “2023-24”.

However, most significantly is the abandonment of the Race Director rotation which has been in place throughout 2022. From this weekend, Niels Wittich will assume the position of Race Director.

FIA Findings

The track was neutralised with the Safety Car (“SC”) before marshals and cranes were deployed on track.

After the Pit Stop, GAS went back on track and drove to his SC delta time to catch up with the pack. When he reached the incidents in T12 for the second time, marshals were working with a crane on track.

It is important to understand why GAS was able to drive so quickly whilst under the SC when required to respect the delta times. Under Virtual Safety Car (“VSC”) and SC, drivers must respect a limited speed which is based on lap times: Dry conditions lap time is 40% slower than a typical race dry lap time Wet conditions lap time is 50% slower than a of typical race dry lap time The Teams are able to configure flashing lights on the dash with different colours as well as audio tones to indicate to the driver if he is respecting the delta time and therefore the required speed. Straight after SAI crashed, the SC was deployed. All Drivers had to follow their SC delta times. GAS who clipped the advertising board was, for obvious reasons, slower than the SC delta times. The result was that his delta time grew increasingly more positive. By the time he reached the pit entry and SC1 line, he was 18 seconds slower than the targeted delta time. The delta time is not reset in the pit lane so, when he left the pit lane at SC2 line he still had an additional 18 seconds on his SC delta. The result of this is that he could drive at a pace that was 18 seconds faster per lap than the specified SC delta lap time without triggering the delta time alarm. Consequently, for the lap that GAS drove after pitting, despite driving considerably faster than what would be expected under these circumstances, he was still in conformity with the requirements of the SC delta controls that were in place. While the crane was on the track and GAS arrived at T12, it is further highlighted that: This was the second time that GAS had passed in front of the incidents. So, he was aware that a car had crashed and that marshals might be clearing the track. Just a few meters before GAS reached the incidents, yellow flags with SC boards & SC TSPs switched to red flags. SC procedures (yellow flags & SC boards) are overriding the single yellow flags and double yellow flags. Supposing that GAS couldn’t see the red panels, he was nevertheless supposed to respect the yellow flags and SC Boards which in accordance with the applicable regulations require drivers to prepare to slow down and potentially stop the car. GAS’s speed was at 189km/h on arrival at Incident 1 (SAI) and 163km/h at Incident 2 (ALB recovery car) while under red flags. In neither of these two cases were GAS’s car speeds compatible with the obligation to slow down and be able to stop his car. After T12, whilst still under red flags, GAS’s car #10 was still reaching speeds of between 200km/h and 250km/h.



