Caruso handed TCR Australia win following Brown penalty

Michael Caruso has been elevated to victory in Race 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Sandown, after Will Brown was handed a post-race penalty.

Today, Motorsport Australia handed out post-race penalties for Brown, as well as Tony D’Alberto, over a month following Race 3 at Round 6 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

The penalties were accepted by the drivers, resulting in the results for Race 3 being officially finalised.

Following the issuing of the penalties, Caruso was declared the winner of the race, with Brown second and Jordan Cox third, while D’Alberto dropped from fifth to 10th in the official classifications.

The governing body detailed the reasons for the delay in the penalties being issued in a statement.

“The delay in confirming these penalties was due to the limited time available following the race, and the relevant officials being unavailable due to ongoing judicial matters from Race 2,” the statement read.

“Given some of the drivers involved were also competing in the recent Bathurst 1000 race meeting, it was decided to wait until the conclusion of that event to allow drivers and teams to properly consider the alleged infringements and recommended penalties.”

Brown had five seconds added to his race time for a driving infringement on Zac Soutar at Turn 9 on Lap 4.

While he shared the front row of the grid with Soutar in that encounter, Brown dropped to fourth, before commencing his assault for the lead.

On his way back to the front of the field Brown charged his way past Soutar at Dandenong Road.

It was this move that Brown was issued the penalty over.

Meanwhile, D’Alberto had 10 seconds added to his race time for a driving infringement on Bailey Sweeny at Turn 1.

The clash between D’Alberto and Sweeny resulted in the #130 Hyundai i30 N being sent into the outfield as they fought over fifth, with the TCR Australia points leader going onto finish the 22-lap encounter in that position.

The final round of TCR Australia will take place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 11-13.