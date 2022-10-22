Bottas hopes developments bring points for Alfa Romeo Sauber

Valtteri Bottas hopes development parts introduced for the Japanese Grand Prix and more for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix will boost the Alfa Romeo Sauber’s chances of scoring points.

The Swiss operation got off to a strong start in 2022 with nine points-paying results from the opening nine races.

However, since the British Grand Prix the team has scored just a single point, courtesy of Bottas in Italy last month.

“We had a new front wing in Suzuka but obviously weather conditions was pretty tricky to prove how it was, but we think is a step forward,” Bottas said.

“And also in this race, we have a new floor diffuser which hopefully will give a bit of a step.

“Let’s wait and see on Friday but hopefully that puts us closer to the top 10 and actually we’re going to get back to scoring again.”

Alfa Romeo Sauber is currently looking over its shoulder at a resurgent Aston Martin which has shown improved performances after a torrid start to the campaign.

Just seven points separate the two teams for sixth in the constructors’ championship, while Haas and Scuderia AlphaTauri are tied for eighth 11 points further back.

“There’s obviously many DNFs but for sure some other teams been able to improve more than us,” Bottas reasoned for his team’s comparative downturn.

“But I think now, with the upgrade that we had in Suzuka and what we have here, hopefully, that will give us an opportunity to score again.

“That’s something that we really need.”

This weekend’s United States Grand Prix is a favourite for the ex-Mercedes driver, who stood on the top step at the Circuit of The Americas in 2019.

It was also the scene of his first points in Formula 1 in 2013 when driving for Williams.

“It’s always hard to know why if you succeed on certain tracks,” he said of his record at the venue.

“I don’t know. It is really on top of my list of the best tracks in the world; the flow the track has, the elevation change, the high-speed corners, it’s really something that I enjoy.

“But also on top of that, Austin is such a cool place, you always have a good feeling and vibe here and great support as well.

“I think two favourite memories,” he added.

“First points in F1 2013, which almost felt like a win because it was a long season with quite a struggle with the car in 2013.

“Finally scoring, first time, was something amazing and I had a sore head the day after.

“But then the win in 2019 was from pole.

“To win here, it’s a really unique grand prix to win, so those two definitely good memories.”

Bottas will sit out Free Practice 1 with Reserve Driver Theo Pourchaire making his Formula 1 race weekend debut in the session.