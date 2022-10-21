What you can win in this year’s Motorsport Survey

There are some great prizes to be won by taking part in the 2022 Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome.

The Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey is one of the most comprehensive of its type in the world, gauging your views on a broad range of motorsport topics, including Supercars, support categories, international motorsport, and more.

As of this week, more than 5,200 people have responded to the survey.

This year’s survey enjoys a massive prize pool including a weekly prize and a major prize courtesy of Kincrome.

The major prize is a 1053-piece Tool Armour Workshop, worth $12,999 AUD.

The workshop consists of:

99 Piece LOK-ON™ Sockets and Accessories EVA Tray

64 Piece LOK-ON™ Deep Sockets EVA Tray

78 Piece LOK-ON™ Impact Sockets and Accessories

38 Piece Combination & Jumbo Spanner EVA Tray

27 Piece Gear Spanner EVA Tray

35 Piece Plier & Wrench EVA Tray

140 Piece Hex & TORX Keys and Sockets EVA Tray

198 Piece Screwdriver & Fastening EVA Tray

22 Piece Cut/Hook/Scrape EVA Tray

22 Piece Striking and Prying

20 Piece Measuring and Testing EVA Tray

The weekly prize is a Kincrome 85-piece portable toolkit worth $359 AUD each.

Four portable toolkits have been awarded over the course of the survey to date, with two still up for grabs.

There is also a bonus prize up for grabs: an advertising package with Speedcafe.com for your nominated motorsport club/organisation worth over $5,000 AUD.

Entrants are required to provide details upon the completion of the survey.

The winning nominated motorsport club/organisation will receive a week-long advertising package on Speedcafe.com to be used at a time that is at the discretion of Speedcafe.com.

Speedcafe.com will provide a media plan to the winner that details the advertising they receive.

The 2022 Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey closes at 23:59 AEDT on Sunday October 23, 2022.

The winning entry will be selected at random from all valid entrants at 09:00 AEDT on Monday October 24, 2022.

The winner’s name will be published on Speedcafe.com and Speedcafe.com’s Facebook page.

