What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

The 2022 FIA World Rally Championship has returned to Spain for Round 12 of this year’s season and you can watch the action on Stan Sport.

The penultimate round of the 2022 season returns to the fast, smooth, and flowing Spanish tracks for Catalunya Rally de España from October 20-23.

It follows an enthralling Rally New Zealand where Kalle Rovanperä etched himself in history as youngest WRC title winner, with the Finn guided by co-driver Jonne Halttunen to the honour.

While the Driver’s Championship has been decided, the Manufacturer’s Championship is still up for grabs, with Toyota Gazoo Racing and Hyundai Motorsport separated by 81 points.

Rovanperä and his team-mates, eight-time title winner Sébastien Ogier and Welshman Elfyn Evans, will be hoping to seal Toyota Gazoo Racing’s second title in as many years.

The Spanish round follows the announcement that Oliver Solberg and Hyundai Motorsport will split at the end of the 2022 season.

In announcing the decision, Hyundai Motorsport outlined its intentions to field an experienced trio of crews for the 2023 season.

World Rally Championship in Spain