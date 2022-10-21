Wakefield Park petition set to be debated

A petition seeking to secure the future of Wakefield Park Raceway is set to be debated in the New South Wales Parliament.

The ‘Save Wakefield Park’ ePetition was submitted by Save Wakefield Park spokeswoman Jessica Nicholson and was sponsored by the Shadow Minister for Sport and Member for Granville Julia Finn MP.

The ePetition was lodged following confirmation from the Benalla Auto Club (BAC) that the circuit would close from September onwards.

As of today, it has gathered over 24,000 signatures, meaning it will be set down for a debate in the House on the Thursday of the next available sitting week, at 16:00 local time/AEDT.

Nicholson, a senior motorsport official who has also raced at Wakefield Park Raceway, urged those with an interest in the circuit to sign the petition.

“We looked at this avenue because it’s an avenue for people power, everyone has a voice and they can use that voice to show the State Government that they care and they want their raceway back,” Nicholson said.

“This is your time to really let the State Government know you really want to support saving this track.”

In sponsoring the petition, Finn said stakeholders held concern for the economic and social impact caused by the circuit’s closure.

“Wakefield Park raceway has been bringing jobs and tourism dollars to Goulburn since 1994,” Finn said.

“It generates over $17 million for the Goulburn economy each year and is home to some of motorsport’s favourite grassroots racing and national racing series such as Australian Superbike Championships, Australian National Trucks, and the Wakefield 300.

“Motorsports fans are passionate about Wakefield Park and it is clear the raceway has strong support from local businesses and across the local community.

“The NSW Government needs to urgently find a balanced solution that keeps the raceway running without excessive impacts on neighbours.”

Addressed to Minister of Planning Anthony Roberts MP, petitioners request the Legislative Assembly to work together with the proponent (Benalla Auto Club) and Goulburn-Mulwaree Council for the benefit of the entire community to establish a viable, interim solution which allows Wakefield Park Raceway to re-open as soon as possible.

One of only two permanent circuits in New South Wales, Wakefield Park Raceway has been extensively utilised for club, historic, and national-level racing, as well as road safety and driver training.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, the circuit had been set to go into closedown mode, due to its restricted programme of race meetings.

It follows a ruling from the New South Wales Land and Environment Court that restricted the circuit’s operation to 30 days worth of race meetings a year, less than half of what BAC had sought.

Prior to the closure, it was understood that the Goulburn Mulwaree Council was seeking special status for the venue, due to its economic contribution to the area.

The ’Save Wakefield Park’ ePetition closes on Friday, October 28, 2022.

It can only be signed by residents of New South Wales.

To sign the ePetition, click here.