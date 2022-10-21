> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 21st October, 2022 - 4:00pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s United States Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from the Circuit of The Americas.

Saturday, October 22

Practice 1, 05:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 08:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, October 23

Practice 3, 05:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 09:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 10:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 24

Pre-race, 04:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 05:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

