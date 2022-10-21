Supercheap Auto eager for 2023 Bathurst wildcard return

Supercheap Auto is eager for a return of its Bathurst 1000 wildcard entry in 2023 setting the potential for the concept’s third-successive year.

The iconic brand supported the #888 ZB Commodore at this year’s Great Race, run by Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner, Craig Lowndes, paired up with current Dunlop Super2 Series points leader Declan Fraser to finish eighth.

It marked the best-ever result for a one-off entry in the Mount Panorama enduro.

Benjamin Ward, Managing Director of Supercheap Auto, told Speedcafe.com the brand will likely re-commit to another year of the programme.

“Supercheap Auto is an Australian-owned business that has been coming to Australia’s greatest race for over 20 years,” said Ward.

“I’d be betting my bottom dollar that we’ll be back in 2023 in a big way.”

One item that will be high on the agenda is organising a car, with next year seeing the introduction of Supercars’ Gen3 formula.

Ward said the company is keeping its options open but would like to remain with Triple Eight.

“We obviously have a really great programme with Triple Eight, but we are also supporters of Walkinshaw Andretti United as well,” he commented.

“We’ve had a really successful programme with Triple Eight and I’d love to continue the conversations with Roland [Dane], Jamie [Whincup], and Jess [Dane].

“There’s a lot of opportunities for us and we’re excited — we think the Gen3 cars look great and we love being a part of Supercars as a sport.”

Asked whether there were any drivers on the wish list, Ward said: “It’s still too early to talk about drivers.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved with ‘Decca’ and ‘Lowndesy’.

“We’re just celebrating the greatest ever wildcard finish in the history of the Bathurst 1000.”

In 2021, Russell Ingall shared the Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard with Broc Feeney, who is now a full-time driver with the Red Bull Ampol Racing Team.

While Fraser is pushing for a main game seat, it is not entirely out of the question that Lowndes could return for a second wildcard tilt.

“He’s an absolute legend. Undoubtedly, an absolute legend,” Ward added of Lowndes.

“Words can’t describe how proud we are of him, but I’ve got to say also Declan Fraser, so proud of him.

“I don’t know who I’m more proud of to have in the car is Craig or Declan and they both have done an absolutely magical job for Supercheap Auto, and Triple Eight Race Engineering.”