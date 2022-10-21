SpeedSeries announces 2023 calendar

Motorsport Australia and the Australian Racing Group have announced the calendar for next year’s SpeedSeries.

The seven-round schedule for next year will see all Motorsport Australia Championships and ARG events operate under the unified SpeedSeries banner, with both organisations to work collaboratively to deliver the events.

The unification between Motorsport Australia and ARG means that the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships in its current form will cease to exist.

Motorsport Australia will also host several additional events at various circuits across the country to cater for categories that feature on both the SpeedSeries programme and at smaller-scale events.

It is understood that the move has been made as the current demand for track time from national categories is such that more events are needed.

The 2023 season-opener will take place at Race Tasmania, in Symmons Plains in February, before venturing to Mount Panorama over the Easter weekend for the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

An outing at a yet to be confirmed Victorian venue will follow in late May, before a visit to Sydney Motorsport Park in June.

Round 5 of the series will take place at Queensland Raceway in August, before Sandown International Raceway hosts the penultimate round of the series in September.

The season finale will take place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International from November 10-12.

Motorsport Australia’s Director of Motorsport and Communications Michael Smith said the move to operate under a unified banner provided clarity.

“Next year sees the SpeedSeries take another step forward in its evolution, with a clear identity and more quality events that we will work closely with the team at ARG to deliver,” Smith said.

“We’re also really excited to be able to announce a number of other events alongside the SpeedSeries to provide even more track time and racing options for a range of national and state categories eager to compete on the national stage.”

Chief Operating Officer at the Australian Racing Group Liam Curkpatrick welcomed the collaboration.

“Creating a single brand for the suite of ARG and Motorsport Australia categories to fall under made sense for all concerned, and it’s been a great collaboration with the team at Motorsport Australia to make it happen,” Curkpatrick said.

“It makes sense for the fans, partners, for the broadcasters and for the categories themselves who will be able to tell their own supporters, sponsors and followers that they are racing at a ‘SpeedSeries’ event wherever they go throughout the year.”

Categories that feature on the SpeedSeries bill for next year include the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, as well as the Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly.

All SpeedSeries rounds will again be broadcast live on Stan Sport.

The

2023 SpeedSeries Calendar

Round 1: Race Tasmania, Symmons Plains – February 24-26

Round 2: Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour – April 7-9

Round 3: Victoria TBC – May 26-28

Round 4: Sydney Motorsport Park – June 23-25

Round 5: Queensland Raceway – August 11-13

Round 6: Sandown International Raceway – September 15-17

Round 7: Supercheap Auto Bathurst International – November 10-12