PremiAir Racing confirms Slade signing for 2023

PremiAir Racing has announced that Tim Slade will join its Repco Supercars Championship team for 2023.

Slade’s move to the Gold Coast-based squad has been widely reported for months after it emerged he would depart the Blanchard Racing Team at the end of this year.

The 37-year-old’s confirmation at PremiAir will carry him into his 13th full season in Supercars, having debuted in 2009 and spent 2020 on the sidelines, aside from a Bathurst 1000 co-drive that year.

“I’m excited to be joining Pete [Xiberras, team boss] and his team at PremiAir Racing,” said Slade.

“I admire Pete’s passion and drive to succeed and am very much looking forward to contributing and furthering the progress the team has made in year one.

“Whilst I’m excited for what lies ahead, there’s also part of me that is sad to be leaving the Blanchard family and team where I have made some great memories over the past two years.

“So I would like to say a big thanks to the Blanchards, the team and the wider CoolDrive family.”

PremiAir Racing Team Principal, Matt Cook, welcomed the two-time race winner.

“Tim’s talent at the wheel of a Supercar is well established, and his attitude and approach to his racing and being part of a team is something which has helped make our decision to welcome him aboard an easy one,” enthused Cook.

“We are confident that Tim will fit into our team perfectly as we look to up our game even further for our second season in the Supercars championship.

“We are assured Tim will bring home success as part of PremiAir Racing in 2023.”

Xiberras added: “The 2022 season has been a whirlwind, with everything coming together right before the start of the season and us jumping into the deep end with events straight up.

“We are taking the lessons we have learned across the year and working around the clock to ensure we can build the strongest team possible for 2023, and Tim is a big part of that puzzle.

“When it comes to not only his racing talent and experience, but also his attitude and how he conducts himself, we are confident that Tim is going to make an excellent addition to our line-up for 2023 and we can’t wait to see what we can all achieve together.”

Slade is currently 11th in the championship standings and will finish his time with BRT at the last two events in 2022 on the Gold Coast and the Adelaide season finale.

PremiAir Racing’s second seat for 2023 is expected to be filled by incumbent James Golding, though that is yet to be confirmed.

The Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 takes place from October 28-30.