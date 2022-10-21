Points confusion did not mar title success for Verstappen

Max Verstappen has admitted that the confusion surrounding whether or not he’d claimed this year’s Formula 1 title at the Japanese Grand Prix doesn’t bother him.

Verstappen mathematically put the 2022 championship out of reach after winning in Suzuka two weeks ago, a race that paid full points despite only half the race distance being completed.

That prompted confused scenes as the Dutchman crossed the line as to whether full or half points were awarded, and therefore if the title had been sealed.

It was subsequently confirmed that full points were awarded, owing to a rewording of the Sporting Regulations for 2022.

“We anyways saw it coming. And if it wouldn’t happen in Japan, it would happen here [in Austin],” Verstappen said of his title victory.

“I think it is always going to feel different when it’s earlier on,” he added.

“And it’s something like of course we could see coming, so yeah, that’s why I don’t compare them.

“It’s the same as your first race win or whatever race win after.

“The first one is always a little bit more emotional, I think, but when I look at just pure performance, I think this year was better.”

A late error from Charles Leclerc saw the Ferrari driver run off the road at the final chicane, for which he was handed a post-race time penalty, dropping him to third, 113 points back from Verstappen with 112 available from the remaining four races.

Though the championship is now wrapped up, there is not likely to be a letup in the Dutchman’s intensity on track.

“I still want to win the races so I’m here to do the best I can,” he said.

“Of course, it’s a bit more relaxing but I know that once I sit in the car I always want the best.”

In the days following the Japanese Grand Prix, it was announced that Red Bull had breached the cost cap during the 2021 season, news that has dominated the headlines since.

Verstappen, however, doesn’t feel that has overshadowed or diminished his championship win.

“Just depends what you read,” he reasoned when asked about his team being in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

“I think what we have achieved this year is incredible.

“And about the budget cap, yes, I mean they’re talking about it now but, like I said before, we think that we are right and we will of course always believe in our accounts and we will show that to the FIA.

“Now it’s up to them to make a decision but also that will go away again.

“It’s something between the team and the FIA anyway,” he added.

“From our side, we have a strong belief that we were [with]in it, so that’s why of course we are discussing with them about it, to show what we think is right.

“But at the end of the day, it’s not up to me, I’m just focused on the performance on track.”