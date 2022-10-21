MotoGP firms up 2023 testing calendar

MotoGP has announced the provisional dates for its 2023 tests.

As is customary, the campaign in fact starts at the end of the prior calendar year, with a one-day test at Valencia on November 8, the Tuesday immediately following the 2022 season finale.

Already announced were the Shakedown Test at Sepang on February 5-7 and Official Tests at that circuit on February 10-12 and Portimao on March 11-12.

Now, MotoGP has advised that in-season tests will take place on the day after the Spanish and San Marino Grands Prix, at Jerez on May 1 and Misano on September 11, respectively.

Moto2 and Moto3 will kick off with private testing at Jerez, the lightweight class on March 9-10 and the intermediate class on March 14-15, before an official test at Portimao on March 17-19.

They will also have official tests shortly after the Spanish Grand Prix on May 2 and British Grands Prix at Silverstone on August 7.

Round 1 of the 2023 season proper will be held at Portugal’s Algarve International Circuit (‘Portimao’) on March 24-26, while the 2022 season continues this weekend with Round 19 of 20 at Malaysia’s Sepang.