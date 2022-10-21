Miller not ‘bitching and moaning’ about Marquez penalty

Jack Miller insists that he is not concerned about the size of the penalty which Alex Marquez copped for taking him out of the Australian MotoGP.

Marquez will have to serve a long lap penalty in this Sunday’s Malaysia race after clattering into the Australian on Lap 9 at, ironically, Phillip Island’s newly renamed Miller Corner.

The LCR Honda rider was found by stewards to have been “overly aggressive” when he lost control and took out the #43 Ducati from two bikes back at one of the slowest corners on the track.

On the eve of track activity at Sepang, Miller was not buying into any debate about whether the punishment fit the crime.

“That’s the penalty they’re giving at the moment,” he stated.

“I’m not going to sit here and bitch and moan about what penalty he should or shouldn’t have got.

“I don’t even know how long the long lap is here; could be worth five seconds, it could be worth 1.8s.

“Doing a long lap here is not changing the outcome of my Australian Grand Prix, so it is what it is.”

The Ducati rider stated post-race on local television that his “balls … copped a bit of a hiding” from the crash.

However, he has revealed now that he also suffered a hematoma after the heavy collision.

“Day by day I’m getting better and better,” said Miller.

“I definitely felt like I’d been by a bus on Monday morning. The leg swelled right up… but the hematoma’s getting smaller and a bit more colour about it, so that’s positive.

“Heading into this one, we’ll continue where we left off. I think we can be on for another good result. The bike’s working really well.

“We had to chase our arse a little bit as far as bike set-up in Phillip Island, but Phillip Island is so unique whereas here is more basic.

“So, we’ve gone back to our base setting and we’ll see how that carries us through.”

Miller remained fifth in the championship despite the Phillip Island DNF, and has his sights set on claiming third, a position currently occupied by Aleix Espargaro with a margin of 27 points over ‘Jackass’.

Practice at Sepang starts this afternoon (AEDT).