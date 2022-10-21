GALLERY: Supercars drivers with Gold Coast Suns
Bagnaia expecting to feel pressure in bid to seal MotoGP title
Bargwannas billed for S5000 Tasman Series
Points confusion did not mar title success for Verstappen
MotoGP firms up 2023 testing calendar
What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport
Mercedes has found ‘big chunk of performance’
Miller not ‘bitching and moaning’ about Marquez penalty
PremiAir Racing confirms Slade signing for 2023
Sainz hoping for consistent conclusion to F1 season
Contract extension offers renewed confidence for Zhou
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]