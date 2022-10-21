Contract extension offers renewed confidence for Zhou

Guanyu Zhou has said a contract extension with Alfa Romeo Sauber has given him a renewed approach for his season in Formula 1.

The first Chinese driver to reach the sport’s pinnacle, Zhou resigned with Alfa Romeo in late September to confirm an unchanged line-up for the Swiss team next season alongside Valtteri Bottas.

The 23-year-old made an immediate impact upon joining the team, scoring points on debut in Bahrain at the start of the season.

“Last season for me while I was doing the F2 championship, I was waiting for the confirmation quite late and that’s definitely a lot of pressure so this season looking to get it all done, all signed for my future, to have a clear [view of] what’s coming next and it’s great because from my side it just gets rid of a lot of pressure on my shoulders,” Zhou recounted.

“There’s one thing less to think of in the remaining races so from my side it’s more like just to be looking at the race by race, trying to bring the team into the points and for next season of course the object, the target will be higher and also for my side always asking more and more and I want to do better,” added Zhou.

“Nothing has been really decided yet, what I want to do and what’s my achieved goal, but I think just keep working. This year has been, from my side, it’s been a great season so far.

“Of course, I had quite a lot of different moments. There’s ups and downs and tough moments, but overall, I think I’m happy just to be able to show what I am capable of so it’s good to have that.”

Alfa Romeo’s Team Principal, Fredric Vasseur stated his appreciation for the Chinese rookie, noting that his hard-working approach, and effort in the simulator, were instrumental in his continuation.

“I am looking forward to continuing working with Zhou,” Vasseur said.

“From day one with the team, at the Abu Dhabi test last year, he has impressed me with his approach to work and this is always a very positive trait.

“We knew he was quick, but the way he adapted to Formula One in such a short time has been one of the best surprises of our season. “

Zhou currently sits 18th in the drivers’ championship with six points, 40 points behind team-mate Bottas.