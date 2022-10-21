> News > Bikes

Binder, Crutchlow split MotoGP Friday practice honours at Sepang

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 21st October, 2022 - 9:09pm

Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder and WithU Yamaha RNF’s Cal Crutchlow have each topped a Friday practice session at the Malaysian MotoGP.

Binder was quickest for the day overall after setting the pace in Free Practice 1, a full dry session, with a 1:59.479s after the chequered flag had been unfurled at Sepang.

Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) rounded out a top three covered by just 0.144 seconds, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) seventh on a 2:00.543s having not changed to new Michelin tyres for his final run.

The Frenchman arrived at Sepang 14 points behind Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) after his crash last time out at Phillip Island, but the now championship-leading Italian likewise finished FP1 on used tyres, missing out on the top 10 by one position and 0.003s.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), who is third in the championship and still in mathematical contention, ended up 20th for the session after crashing one bike and then suffering a technical drama on his second RS-GP.

With Free Practice 2 mostly wet, it means both he and Bagnaia remain outside the provisional Qualifying 2 berths for now.

The latter session of the day was delayed after rain poured during Moto2 FP2, forcing a red flag before the intermediate class eventually completed the hit-out.

All started MotoGP FP2 on wets and Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha) was quickest for the bulk of the session including when he moved back into top spot with a 2:09.390s with just over five minutes to go.

However, by then a handful of riders had moved to slicks and, after a challenge from Alex Marquez (Castrol LCR Honda), Crutchlow would eventually set a fastest lap of 2:05.710.

He headed up a top four comprised of riders who finished on slicks, with Bagnaia second on a 2:06.610, from Alex Marquez on a 2:06.896 and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) on a 2:07.553.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati) was the fastest of the riders who completed the hit-out on slicks, fifth on a 2:08.589.

Between sessions, Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) was hit with a grid penalty for an unsafe rejoin in FP1.

Practice resumes on Saturday morning (local time), ahead of the fight for pole position.

Friday practice: Malaysian MotoGP Combined times

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Session
1 33 B.BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:59.479 FP1
2 42 A.RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:59.576 FP1
3 93 M.MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:59.623 FP1
4 23 E.BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:59.875 FP1
5 36 J.MIR ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:59.951 FP1
6 89 J.MARTIN ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:59.966 FP1
7 20 F.QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 2:00.543 FP1
8 49 F.DI GIANNANTO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 2:00.552 FP1
9 10 L.MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 2:00.733 FP1
10 72 M.BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 2:00.767 FP1
11 63 F.BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 2:00.770 FP1
12 21 F.MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 2:00.771 FP1
13 73 A.MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 2:01.015 FP1
14 43 J.MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 2:01.034 FP1
15 5 J.ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 2:01.048 FP1
16 44 P.ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 2:01.200 FP1
17 88 M.OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 2:01.247 FP1
18 35 C.CRUTCHLOW GBR WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 2:01.251 FP1
19 12 M.VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 2:01.328 FP1
20 41 A.ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 2:01.654 FP1
21 87 R.GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 2:01.704 FP1
22 40 D.BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 2:01.831 FP1
23 25 R.FERNANDEZ ESP Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 2:01.831 FP1
24 45 T.NAGASHIMA JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 2:02.866 FP1

