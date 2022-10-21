Binder, Crutchlow split MotoGP Friday practice honours at Sepang

Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder and WithU Yamaha RNF’s Cal Crutchlow have each topped a Friday practice session at the Malaysian MotoGP.

Binder was quickest for the day overall after setting the pace in Free Practice 1, a full dry session, with a 1:59.479s after the chequered flag had been unfurled at Sepang.

Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) rounded out a top three covered by just 0.144 seconds, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) seventh on a 2:00.543s having not changed to new Michelin tyres for his final run.

The Frenchman arrived at Sepang 14 points behind Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) after his crash last time out at Phillip Island, but the now championship-leading Italian likewise finished FP1 on used tyres, missing out on the top 10 by one position and 0.003s.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), who is third in the championship and still in mathematical contention, ended up 20th for the session after crashing one bike and then suffering a technical drama on his second RS-GP.

With Free Practice 2 mostly wet, it means both he and Bagnaia remain outside the provisional Qualifying 2 berths for now.

The latter session of the day was delayed after rain poured during Moto2 FP2, forcing a red flag before the intermediate class eventually completed the hit-out.

All started MotoGP FP2 on wets and Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha) was quickest for the bulk of the session including when he moved back into top spot with a 2:09.390s with just over five minutes to go.

However, by then a handful of riders had moved to slicks and, after a challenge from Alex Marquez (Castrol LCR Honda), Crutchlow would eventually set a fastest lap of 2:05.710.

He headed up a top four comprised of riders who finished on slicks, with Bagnaia second on a 2:06.610, from Alex Marquez on a 2:06.896 and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) on a 2:07.553.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati) was the fastest of the riders who completed the hit-out on slicks, fifth on a 2:08.589.

Between sessions, Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) was hit with a grid penalty for an unsafe rejoin in FP1.

Practice resumes on Saturday morning (local time), ahead of the fight for pole position.

