Bargwannas billed for S5000 Tasman Series

Ben and Jude Bargwanna will team up in the S5000 Tasman Series this year.

The cousins will compete in the two-round series which commences with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 from October 28-30, before concluding at the Valo Adelaide 500 from December 1-4.

It is not the first time they have joined forces, having twice competed in the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, steering an Audi TTRS to second in class in this year’s event.

The duo will drive for family operation Bargwanna Motorsport, with the support of Garry Rogers Motorsport.

They will also be able to call on the guidance of seven-time Supercars race winner Jason Bargwanna, who is the father of Ben and uncle of Jude.

“We have taken on the Bathurst 6 Hour together and the Tasman Series is the next step,” the 2000 Bathurst 1000 winner said.

“Scott [Bargwanna] and I are keen to work with the boys at two of the greatest tracks and events in the country.

“I am sure they will both have their eyes wide open after their first view laps at both these tracks.

“They will earn their keep mastering these events, as they continue building, and expanding on their careers.”

Ben Bargwanna, who became a race winner in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series this year, has S5000 experience already, comprised of the 2021 Tasman Series and an outing at the Australian Grand Prix in April this year.

“I’ve had a bit of experience with the S5000 and they’re incredible cars,” the 21-year-old said.

“The Gold Coast is one of those tracks you always look forward to watching every year and you always want to drive there.

“When you go look at YouTube videos of onboard stuff from there you get into all the IndyCar and Champ Car stuff and all sort of different cars that have raced there. It will be pretty cool to see what an S5000 is capable of there.”

Following his participation in the ‘S5000 Open’ test at The Bend Motorsport Park last month, Jude Bargwanna will line up for his debut on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

“Garry and Barry [Rogers] reached out and asked if I’d like to come and race at the Gold Coast and Adelaide and of course, I took the opportunity,” the Australian Formula Ford driver said.

“Ben gave me a bit of a hand at The Bend but when it comes to crunch time on the Gold Coast I don’t think he’ll be giving me any advice.

“It’s going to be a bit of a jump from what I have been racing, and I’ve never been to a street circuit before, but I can’t wait.”