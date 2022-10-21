Aussie Calan Williams splits with Formula 2 team

Australian Calan Williams has parted ways with Formula 2 team Trident before the season finale in Abu Dhabi next month.

Williams stepped up into Formula 2 this year after finishing two campaigns in Formula 3 with Jenzer Motorsport.

He currently sits 22nd in the championship standings, scoring his sole points in the Jeddah Feature race with a fourth-place finish.

“Throughout the season, I know I demonstrated my capability at Formula 2 level,” said Williams.

“Jeddah was a great result and I have been very pleased with many of the races I have put together in my rookie season, often finishing just outside the points or experiencing misfortune when running inside the scoring positions.

“However, these things can happen in racing, and as the season progressed circumstances just did not fall my way,” added Williams.

“We are now at a point where it is important that I consider what is the best path for me to pursue in the interests of my ongoing career in motorsport.”

Trident is yet to announce a replacement driver for the Australian’s seat.

“It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with Calan Williams in Formula 2,” said Team Manager Giacomo Ricci.

“After 13 rounds, a fruitful working relationship with the Australian rookie ends, which has given Trident Motorsport the opportunity to appreciate a man, a professional and a driver with indisputable value.

“Trident Motorsport wishes Calan Williams and his management the best of luck in the upcoming professional challenges.”

Last time out, Brazilian youngster Felipe Drugovich moved the Formula 2 title beyond the reach of his rivals with a weekend of racing to spare.

The final round of the Formula 2 season runs in support of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 18-20.