Options narrowing for 2023 Supercars seats

All but one seat appears shored up ahead of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

While the colloquial term ‘never say never’ well and truly applies in Supercars, it is believed nearly all teams’ driving line-ups are close to settled for next season.

The one exception to that is Matt Stone Racing, with Todd Hazelwood’s move to the Blanchard Racing Team, which was first reported by Speedcafe.com, now confirmed.

It leaves a vacancy at MSR ahead of the first year of the Gen3 formula.

MSR boss Matt Stone expected to make an internal decision on a driver by Bathurst, though it is understood that goalpost has now moved.

Plans to sign a new driver had been stalled by preparations for the Great Race, but Stone is hopeful to secure MSR’s 2023 line-up before the Gold Coast 500 later this month.

Current Super2 Series points leader Declan Fraser is the hot favourite to land the seat at MSR alongside Jack Le Brocq.

The 22-year-old helped his cause with an eighth-place finish at the Repco Bathurst 1000 co-driving with Craig Lowndes as part of a wildcard entry for Supercheap Auto.

Fraser has previously stated his Triple Eight Race Engineering team — which has a technical alliance with MSR — is supporting him in the search for a 2023 drive.

Furthermore, Stone has indicated a desire to sign a rookie driver, given the benefit of additional rookie test days.

However, it may not be as clear-cut as it might seem, pending commercial arrangements.

There are a number of other options waiting in the wings for the MSR seat, including Bathurst co-driver Jayden Ojeda.

It is also known that Triple Eight Super2 driver Cameron Hill and Tickford Racing’s Zak Best are on the hunt for a main game drive.

Elsewhere, driving line-ups appear to have been settled on or are already confirmed.

PremiAir Racing’s announcement of Tim Slade is expected in the coming days, while James Golding is set to stay at the Gold Coast squad.

Grove Racing recently confirmed the signing of Matt Payne alongside David Reynolds for 2023.

Status quo remains at Triple Eight Race Engineering, Dick Johnson Racing, Erebus Motorsport, and Team 18.

There are no changes expected either at Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, or Brad Jones Racing.

Meanwhile, Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton is making a late play for a full-time entry in Supercars, bidding for the currently shelved 26th Teams Racing Charter.