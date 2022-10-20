McLaren: F1 synergies a key asset in IndyCar recruit Ward

Gavin Ward is an asset to McLaren because he can exploit the synergies in its IndyCar and Formula 1 operations, according to Zak Brown.

Ward joined the Woking organisation’s IndyCar team this year, as Director of Trackside Engineering, and has now been appointed Racing Director following the departure of President Taylor Kiel.

The Canadian is a series winner as race engineer to Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, the position he held before being recruited to McLaren SP.

However, he was also a race engineer for Red Bull Racing, before a workshop role in aerodynamics for one of F1’s modern day powerhouses.

Brown cited a desire to exploit its F1 resources in the IndyCar arena as a key reason behind Ward’s signing.

“He’s worked for two of, at least most recently, the best racing teams in motorsports,” said the McLaren Racing CEO.

“Penske’s organisation, there isn’t one better in in IndyCar, and of course, the Red Bull organisation has an outstanding racing team.

“We draw on some of our Formula 1 resources, so Gavin will understand the capabilities and resources that a Formula 1 team has, and [he had] most recently been at Penske, who has historically been the best IndyCar team.

“So, having that background is exactly what we were looking for.

“At the end of the day, we want to beat Penske and all the others, so he knows what that organisation looks like, and coming from Red Bull, understands the benefits a Formula 1 team can bring.

“He’s very performance-focused and, I’ve come to see, very people-focused, so thought he would be a very good leader.

“So, it was a combination of all of that, that made it an easy decision to recruit Gavin.”

Ward was, however, made to serve a six-month period of ‘gardening leave’ before he could start working for McLaren SP, something which Brown says will be worth the wait.

“Of course, we had to wait for him to join, but we’re in this for the long-term,” he added.

“So, what seems like an eternity, for six months, six years from now, won’t seem that long.”

The squad is expanding to three cars on a full-time basis next year, for incumbents Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, plus 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi, who has moved across from Andretti Autosport.

It could yet, however, run an extra entry for the Indy 500, having done so ever since Schmidt Peterson Motorsports morphed into McLaren SP in 2020.