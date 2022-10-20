Herne slated for American Trans Am debut

Nathan Herne will make his debut in the US Trans Am Championship next month.

Herne will drive a Ford Mustang in the final round of the 2022 season at the Circuit of The Americas, in Texas, on November 4-6.

It marks the first overseas race for the two-time National Trans Am title winner.

“To go over to the US is something I’ve always dreamed about since I was about 12-years-old, but I quickly wrote that off as soon as I found out how much it cost to go over there,” Herne said.

“To finally get the opportunity to go over there, I’m keen as mustard and hopefully it’s not the last chance to go.”

The Lismore-raised pilot had initially planned to head stateside following the 2019 season, with his plans scuppered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After 2019, we were even trying to get over there and test the waters,” he added.

“Back then it was a different proposition because I was unproven and a young bloke who just wanted to get over there to race as a bucket list item, but now it’s turned into something different.

“It’s great that COVID is somewhat behind us as I can go over there to do this and fingers crossed it all goes well.”

Following a return to normality, the Garry Rogers Motorsport driver will join factory Howe Racing Enterprises squad Stevens-Miller Racing for the outing.

“We’ve been talking to team owner Joe Stevens for a couple of years now and the Americans like to keep a keen eye on the Australian series, which they know all about,” Herne explained.

“In America, it’s a bit different with bigger engines, different chassis manufacturers, more aero, and a half radial tyre.

“The American Trans Am cars are much more like a Supercar than the Australian version, so it will be exciting, and fingers crossed it all goes well.”

In accustoming himself to the machinery and conditions, Herne will be given ample time to come to grips with the Howe chassis.

“I’ve got two sessions to get my eye in around the track before official practice starts through Trans Am and Stevens-Miller Racing, which have put that together for me,” he stated.

“I’m racing at the Circuit of The Americas, which is a big facility with a lot of blind apexes, so it’s going to be hard to learn.

“I’ve just got to take the pressure off and enjoy it because this is just a bucket list item for me, I’m not really expecting anything to come out of this, but never say never, and maybe something will.”

While looking forward to his American foray, Herne is intent on building his motorsport career at home.

“For now, I’m still 100 percent committed to Australia to see what I can do locally, I have S5000 a week before and the Bathurst International after,” he affirmed.

“I’m keen to put my name on the Bathurst 100 trophy.”

The National Trans Am Series will appear in a non-points paying capacity at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 11-13.