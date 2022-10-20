Formula E drops Seoul from Season 9 calendar

Formula E has revealed a revised, 17-race calendar for Season 9, confirming Cape Town but dropping Seoul.

The South Korean capital was to have hosted a double-header on May 20-21 but is no longer on the calendar due to works at the Olympic Stadium.

With Berlin turned into a double-header, the net loss is one race relative to the provisional calendar which was released in late-June, although multiple TBDs remain.

One TBD which now has a confirmed venue is the February 25 slot which will see Cape Town’s debut, while the March 11 TBD has been dropped from the calendar.

The original Seoul double-header weekend is now one race TBD, while June 24 remains TBD.

Season 9 will be the first for the Gen3 ‘fighter jet’ car, with testing to take place at Valencia on December 13-16.

Alberto Longo, Chief Championship Officer, said, “We are excited to announce Cape Town as a new destination for our series in Season 9.

“Our local partners are working incredibly hard to bring an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race to the city and we cannot wait to see the futuristic Gen3 race cars competing against the iconic natural backdrop of Table Mountain.

“Renovation work at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, the venue for our first races in South Korea earlier this year, means we cannot return to the same location next season as originally planned and so we are exploring other options in South Korea to replace this venue.

“We are also in active discussions with more world cities and venues to host an event on the other date without a confirmed location.”

FIA Formula E Championship Season 9 Calendar Revised