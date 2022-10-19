Winkelhock joins Absolute for balance of Thailand Super Series season

Markus Winkelhock will drive for B-Quik Absolute Racing in the final two rounds of this year’s B-Quik Thailand Super Series (TSS).

The factory Audi driver, who led the 2007 European Grand Prix in his only Formula 1 start, will share the #55 R8 LMS evo II with Vincente Floriendo.

It will mark a reunion of the two parties, after Winkelhock finished third with Audi Sport Team Absolute Racing in the 2018 Suzuka 10 Hours, although his debut at Buriram’s Chang International Circuit.

“I am really looking forward to my debut in the Thailand Super Series,” said the German.

“It’s really nice to be going to a new track since a long time. I already watched some onboards on YouTube and it looks a pretty nice circuit I have to say.

“It’s also nice to be back with B-Quik Absolute Racing. I twice did the Suzuka 10 hours with Absolute Racing which we finished in second place in 2018. I hope to get up on top of the podium this time.”

Absolute Racing’s Ingo Matter added, “We are extremely happy to have Markus back in one of our cars.

“It was planned for a long time and we are excited to finally confirm that he will join Vincente in Thailand for TSS.

“All the other drivers will benefit from his experience. It’s fantastic to have an Absolute Racing family member back.”

GT3 competitors are part of the Thailand Super Car Championship.

Round 3 of the Thailand Super Series takes place from October 28-30, with a Super Car race on each of the Saturday and Sunday of the event.