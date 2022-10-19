Wallace suspended by NASCAR over Las Vegas clashes

Bubba Wallace has been suspended for one race over his behaviour in the Las Vegas NASCAR encounter.

Officials found that he intentionally caused Kyle Larson to crash out of the Las Vegas race when he turned into the #5 Chevrolet in retaliation, before he proceeded to repeatedly shove the Hendrick Motorsports driver as recovery crews attended to the scene.

Both actions constitute breaches of Sections 4.3.A and 4.4.C & E of the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct in the NASCAR Rule Book.

Wallace had initially claimed that he made contact with Car #5 due to broken steering caused when he struck the wall after being forced high by Larson, with that hit being the reason for his anger.

However, in an apology which he posted on social media on the day following the race, the 23XI driver expressed remorse also towards Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing given Car #20 was caught up in the crash which the contact with Larson set off.

Notably, Rule 4.4.C of the Member Code of Conduct lists “intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result” as one of five actions which could attract a penalty.

While Wallace did not make the Playoffs, Bell remains in the hunt for the title, albeit in eighth position with two races remaining in the Round of 8.

He was also unable to continue after being clipped by Larson when the latter had been sent spinning by Wallace.

Bell’s team-mate Kyle Busch has also been affected by the latest round of suspensions, with the #18 Toyota’s crew chief Ben Beshore, jackman Derrell Edwards, and tyre changer Michael Hicks, to sit out the next four races as punishment for that car losing its left-front wheel under Caution at Las Vegas.

Those suspensions will run through to next year’s Clash, given only three races remain in 2022, the next of which is at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend.