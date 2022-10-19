Motorsport Australia announces Ferrari academy finalists

Jack Beeton and Gianmarco Pradel are off to Maranello for the Ferrari Driver Academy World Scouting Finals after winning the Asia Pacific and Oceania Selection Program, Motorsport Australia has announced.

The duo were among 24 teenagers vying for a berth in the finals at the Sepang International Circuit, where they undertook tasks in and out of a Formula 4 car.

Beeton is a 14-year-old Queenslander who had little F4 experience having cut his teeth in karts of late, finishing fourth in the KA4 Junior class this year.

“It feels absolutely amazing to be selected,” he said.

“I am so grateful and humbled the FDA chose me to participate in the World Finals as a representative from the Asia Pacific.

“Coming out of Sepang, I was quite confident because I felt I had exceeded expectations at the camp. I felt like I drove to the best of my ability, so it was really up to Ferrari and whether they liked me or not.

“Any one of the six could have made it to the top two and we all deserved to go to the World Finals equally, but I am really thrilled to be one of the two that gets to go.

“My expectations for Italy are that it will be an amazing experience no matter what and a great learning opportunity about what it takes to be a F1 driver – of course I am hopeful of making the cut.

“A big thank you to my parents, the Ferrari Driver Academy, Motorsport Australia, Focus Driver for helping me learn the track on a simulator, AGI Sport for helping with my development and everyone along the way who has supported me to this point.

“I am super excited for the FDA World Scouting Finals and I am sure it will bring many opportunities to my career regardless of what the result is.”

Pradel is a 16-year-old New South Welshman who also has limited experience in formula cars at state level.

“It is a massive privilege to be selected for the World Scouting Finals later this month and it is a huge opportunity for me – one that I am both stoked and thankful for getting,” he said.

“The fact that I will be going to Italy just a month after I was in Sepang hasn’t really sunk in yet and I am still coming to grips with the idea, but I am excited for what will be an amazing experience.

“For me, I was just focused on doing my best during the Asia Pacific Finals and leaving everything I had there. I feel I did, and I am satisfied with my efforts.

“With that said, I would have been content with just making the top six, but to be selected for the top two and to go to Maranello is an even bigger achievement.

“I don’t have any expectations now – I am just happy to be going and I will just try to keep preparing as much as I can in readiness for the event.

“There is a massive list of people to thank for this, including my parents, Rush Performance, AGI Sport, Motorsport Australia and the Ferrari Driver Academy for this incredible opportunity.”

Head of the Academy, Marco Matassa, said, “The FDA Scouting World Finals are very important for us.

“Along with our scouting partners, we have chosen six youngsters from four continents and five countries, based solely on their talent, ability and potential, irrespective of their financial situation.

“I would like to thank Motorsport Australia for organising the Sepang selection event, thus fully activating our scouting programme after the difficult years of the pandemic.

“I can’t wait to welcome Jack and Gianmarco here in Maranello when they tackle our evaluation process.”

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith remarked, “Gianmarco and Jack showed a mixture of pace and lots of raw potential during the three days at Sepang and I believe they were deserving of being selected for Italy.

“I have no doubt these two young boys will make their country proud and will have a serious crack at earning a spot in the Ferrari Driver Academy.

“As for the other 22 drivers, all attendees were highly professional, passionate and mature throughout the week and anyone could have been selected based on their skills.

“I am already looking forward to the 2023 edition and seeing what more this region has to offer.”

The World Scouting Finals takes place at Maranello on 24-28 October, when the youngsters will go up against each other for a place in the Ferrari Driver Academy.