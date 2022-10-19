Marco Andretti to contest 2023 Indy 500

Marco Andretti will line up for an 18th Indianapolis 500 campaign next year, Andretti Autosport has announced.

After retiring from full-time competition, 2023 will mark the third season in which he will drive an additional entry out of the team which has won the race six times.

Once again, the Honda-powered Dallara will be Car #98, and once again it will be backed by battery safety and thermal management firm KULR.

“It’s great to see a sponsor like KULR continue as a primary sponsor with our IndyCar programme for the second year,” said Andretti Autosport Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti.

“The development potential of KULR’s technology is exciting and we’re proud of their commitment to improving performance.

“We look forward to this special event in May and are happy to have them back with Marco.”

KULR Technology Group President and COO, Keith Cochran, added, “We are thrilled to welcome back Marco Andretti as a KULR Ambassador as we return to Andretti Autosport for the 2023 Indy 500.

“Marco authentically embodies the spirit of our brand. His dedication to his craft and the motorsport industry are just some of the reasons we believe he is the perfect person to represent KULR Technology as we continue to expand our energy management platform.”

Marco Andretti finished second as an Indianapolis 500 rookie in 2006, his best result to date, although he has finished on the podium a total of four times to date in the 200-lapper around The Brickyard.

He qualified on pole position in 2020 but finished 13th that time around, then 19th and 22nd in the subsequent races.

The Open Test for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 takes place on April 20-21 and the race itself on Sunday, May 28 (local time).