Lacroix to remain at DJR Supercars team in 2023

Technical guru Ludo Lacroix will remain with the Shell V-Power Racing Team into the 2023 Supercars season, the team has confirmed.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive in recent days, with speculation surrounding the future of the championship-winning race engineer.

Dick Johnson Racing has confirmed to Speedcafe.com that Lacroix will continue at the organisation, though it is unclear what his role will be.

He is currently Race Engineer on the #11 Ford Mustang of Anton De Pasquale.

“Ludo will continue with the Shell V-Power Racing Team on a multi-year agreement,” a Team spokesperson told Speedcafe.com.

“It’s fantastic that he will be remaining with the team. He has done an excellent job working with Anton over the past two seasons.”

At least two teams in Supercars are known to be on the hunt for engineering talent.

Grant McPherson is set to move from Walkinshaw Andretti United to Grove Racing, leaving a vacancy at the Clayton squad.

Additionally, PremiAir Racing is currently working through its engineering line-up for 2023, though desires someone that attends its workshop full-time.