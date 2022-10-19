Lacroix to remain at DJR Supercars team in 2023

Winkelhock joins Absolute for balance of Thailand Super Series season
Espargaro: Aprilia not at ‘the level’ to win MotoGP championship
Expanded MotoE calendar for 2023
INTERVIEW, Part 5: Why Formula 1’s Financial Regulations are critical
Wallace suspended by NASCAR over Las Vegas clashes
Roland’s View: Phillip Island needs a ‘birthday’ and now
Wallace apologises after Las Vegas NASCAR stoush
Whincup in two-car Triple Eight squad for The Bend, Bathurst GT rounds
Last week to get involved in Motorsport Survey
Tander ‘privileged’ to see van Gisbergen up close
McFadden breaks winless streak and celebrates with a shoey
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]